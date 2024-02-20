ICE conducts single adult, family unit removal flights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component agency of the Department of Homeland Security, working in close coordination across the Department including with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), continued to facilitate removal flights of single adults and family units February 19 - 23. Those included removal flights to Central America, Colombia, Nepal, Ecuador, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico. If a noncitizen arrives and has no legal basis to remain in the United States they will be processed and removed quickly, consistent with U.S. law.