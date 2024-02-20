Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE conducts single adult, family unit removal flights

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by John Blackburn 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component agency of the Department of Homeland Security, working in close coordination across the Department including with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), continued to facilitate removal flights of single adults and family units February 19 - 23. Those included removal flights to Central America, Colombia, Nepal, Ecuador, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico. If a noncitizen arrives and has no legal basis to remain in the United States they will be processed and removed quickly, consistent with U.S. law.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 16:04
    Location: LA, US

