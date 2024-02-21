Cartobot: The Next Generation Map Symbology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cartobot is an early prototype web map application being developed by the Army Geospatial Center. It uses Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models to interact with the map user. Map users no longer need to memorize a list of commands, as Cartobot's natural language capabilities interpret their intent. This video demonstrates the use of Cartobot for symbolizing maps.