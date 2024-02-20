U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Saias, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division Band, performs with the Brass Quintet at a change of command ceremony for the USS Lassen at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. Saias plans to serve 20 years as a band member in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913629
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-GV534-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110140022
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Day in the Life of a 3rd Infantry Division Band Member - Sgt. Michael Saias, by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT