    Day in the Life of a 3rd Infantry Division Band Member - Sgt. Michael Saias

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Saias, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division Band, performs with the Brass Quintet at a change of command ceremony for the USS Lassen at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. Saias plans to serve 20 years as a band member in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913629
    VIRIN: 240223-A-GV534-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110140022
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Navy
    3rd ID
    Change of Command
    Band
    Adaptability

