    NDNG SPP 20 Year History

    ND, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michaela Granger 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    This year, the North Dakota National Guard celebrates a 20-year bilateral partnership with the Republic of Ghana through the State Partnership Program. Lt. Col. Mark McEvers, NDNG SPP director, talks about the history of the program and the NDNG's history with Ghana.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 13:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913628
    VIRIN: 240223-Z-HS328-1236
    Filename: DOD_110140017
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: ND, US

    This work, NDNG SPP 20 Year History, by SGT Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

