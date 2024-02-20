NDNG SPP 20 Year History

This year, the North Dakota National Guard celebrates a 20-year bilateral partnership with the Republic of Ghana through the State Partnership Program. Lt. Col. Mark McEvers, NDNG SPP director, talks about the history of the program and the NDNG's history with Ghana.
