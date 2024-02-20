North Dakota National Guard 20-Year History with Ghana

In 2024, the North Dakota National Guard celebrated a 20-year bilateral partnership with the Republic of Ghana through the State Partnership Program. Lt. Col. Mark McEvers, NDNG SPP director, talks about the history of the program and the NDNG's history with Ghana. (National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)
