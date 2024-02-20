North Dakota National Guard 20-Year History with Ghana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2024, the North Dakota National Guard celebrated a 20-year bilateral partnership with the Republic of Ghana through the State Partnership Program. Lt. Col. Mark McEvers, NDNG SPP director, talks about the history of the program and the NDNG's history with Ghana. (National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)