    North Dakota National Guard 20-Year History with Ghana

    ACCRA, GHANA

    02.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michaela Granger 

    116th Public Affairs Detachment

    In 2024, the North Dakota National Guard celebrated a 20-year bilateral partnership with the Republic of Ghana through the State Partnership Program. Lt. Col. Mark McEvers, NDNG SPP director, talks about the history of the program and the NDNG's history with Ghana. (National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913627
    VIRIN: 240222-Z-HS328-1002
    Filename: DOD_110139977
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Africa
    State Partnership Program
    Ghana
    SPP
    Republic of Ghana

