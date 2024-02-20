Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    335th FGS heritage and commitment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron are responsible for performing maintenance on F-15E Strike Eagles and ensuring air dominance at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2024. The 335th FGS mission is to be prepared to deploy anywhere in the world on short notice and deliver air-to-ground capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913623
    VIRIN: 240223-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_110139877
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th FGS heritage and commitment, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    335th FGS
    heritage video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT