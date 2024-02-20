335th FGS heritage and commitment

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron are responsible for performing maintenance on F-15E Strike Eagles and ensuring air dominance at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2024. The 335th FGS mission is to be prepared to deploy anywhere in the world on short notice and deliver air-to-ground capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913623
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110139877
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
