    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a bivouac training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2024. The bivouac training tested the squadron's ability to secure and establish base operations infrastructure within a timely manner and conduct contingency and wartime operations if the opportunity were to arise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913622
    VIRIN: 240223-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_110139844
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CE
    B-roll
    bivouac training

