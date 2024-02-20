U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a bivouac training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2024. The bivouac training tested the squadron's ability to secure and establish base operations infrastructure within a timely manner and conduct contingency and wartime operations if the opportunity were to arise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913622
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110139844
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT