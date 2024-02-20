48th LRS Strengthens Readiness with Kinetic Cargo Integration

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron utilize a deployable automated cargo measuring system (DACMS) during the implementation of Project Kinetic Cargo at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 20-22, 2024. Kinetic Cargo enhances the cargo processing by expediting operations, reducing manpower requirements, and enhancing overall efficiency for the 48th LRS. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
02.22.2024
|02.23.2024 12:25
B-Roll
|913620
|240222-F-CG720-1001
|DOD_110139842
|00:01:36
|GB
|0
|0
