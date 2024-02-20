Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th LRS Strengthens Readiness with Kinetic Cargo Integration

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron utilize a deployable automated cargo measuring system (DACMS) during the implementation of Project Kinetic Cargo at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 20-22, 2024. Kinetic Cargo enhances the cargo processing by expediting operations, reducing manpower requirements, and enhancing overall efficiency for the 48th LRS. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    TAGS

    LRS
    USAF
    48th FW
    Kinetic Cargo

