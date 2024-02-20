Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Welcomes the Nation’s Governors to the White House

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden, Vice President Harris, and The First Lady welcome the nation’s governors to the White House during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.
    The White House

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913619
    Filename: DOD_110139835
    Length: 00:42:07
    Location: US

