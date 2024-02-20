Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Red Dragon Battalion prepares for XCTC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Solders assigned to the 2-306th Field Artillery Battalion "Read Dragons" prepare for the eXportable Combat Training Capability Exercise at Fort Stewart, May 18, 2023. The battalion stood up command post to test the battalion's communications capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 13:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913618
    VIRIN: 230518-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_110139833
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Red Dragon Battalion prepares for XCTC, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forscom
    First Army
    First Army Division East
    COMMEX
    188th Infantry Brigade
    xctc 23-04

