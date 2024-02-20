A video preview of Air Force Security Assistance Cooperation Directorate’s upcoming Black History Month panel discussion. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913617
|VIRIN:
|240223-O-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110139826
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A video preview of Air Force Security Assistance Cooperation Directorate’s upcoming Black History Month panel discussion, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT