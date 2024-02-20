The Ready Brigade supports the Kosovo Forces Culminating Training Event

The 188th Infantry Brigade Combat Team observer, coach/trainers partnered with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during their Kosovo Forces Culmination Training Event prior to their rotation to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany. Soldiers were challenged with the military decision-making process, medical evacuation, and crowd riot control among others to ensure optimal readiness and unit cohesion during the training at Fort Cavazos, Jan. 10-22nd, 2024.
|01.25.2024
|02.23.2024 13:30
|Package
|913616
|240125-A-ET609-1001
|DOD_110139792
|00:01:13
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|1
|1
