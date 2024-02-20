JB-MDL The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade participate in the 2024 HHC Best Warrior Competition at JB-MDL Range 33 running M4 Zero. Soldiers from across our command competed in a five day challenge to determine who would take home the title of Best Warrior. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 11:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913613
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-IE493-1973
|Filename:
|DOD_110139696
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Best Warrior Competition 2024. February 22nd, 2024., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
