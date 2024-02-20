Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Transport Training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute students attending the 68W Military Occupational Specialty transition course conducted hot and cold load training at Muir Army Airfield, Fort Indiantown Gap Feb. 20. These Soldiers are training to become future Army combat medics. Load training provided Soldiers with hands-on experience loading a simulated casualty onto and from a UH-60 Blackhawk for medical transport and care. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 10:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Transport Training, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Rotary Wing

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Training

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Medical Battalion Training Site
    166th Regiment
    166th Regiment Regional Training Institute
    166th RTI
    68W MOS-T

