Medical Transport Training

166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute students attending the 68W Military Occupational Specialty transition course conducted hot and cold load training at Muir Army Airfield, Fort Indiantown Gap Feb. 20. These Soldiers are training to become future Army combat medics. Load training provided Soldiers with hands-on experience loading a simulated casualty onto and from a UH-60 Blackhawk for medical transport and care. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)