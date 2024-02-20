Allied forces gather for NATO's biggest exercise in decades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



By land, by sea and by air, NATO Allies have deployed to take part in exercise Steadfast Defender involving 90,000 personnel from 31 Allies and partner nation Sweden.



Synopsis

NATO forces are on the move for Steadfast Defender 2024, the Alliance’s largest exercise in decades.



The purpose of Steadfast Defender 2024 is to put NATO’s new regional defence plans to the test. With forces practising rapid deployment and combat in both Norway and Poland, Allies are proving their ability to command and control large ground, air and sea forces across significant distances.



Taking place alongside is exercise Joint Warrior, a training event into which the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), NATO and partner nations' formations, units and their staffs can participate and undertake collective training.



Meanwhile, NATO’s rapid response forces, led this year by the United Kingdom, deployed to Poland as part of exercise Brilliant Jump 24, which falls under Steadfast Defender. There, they will prepare themselves to repel a simulated adversary in a collective defence scenario.



Steadfast Defender 2024 involves 90,000 forces from 31 Allies and NATO partner Sweden, and is conducted across various NATO nations.



Footage includes various shots of NATO nations loading vehicles and equipment, with planes, ships and submarines operating within NATO territory.



Transcript

The following footage courtesy of the French Air Force, filmed at a French Naval aviation base during exercise Steadfast Defender 2024.

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT - FRENCH PILOT CHECKS RAFALE JET BEFORE TAKEOFF

(00:06) MEDIUM SHOT - FRENCH PILOT CLIMBS INTO COCKPIT OF RAFALE FIGHTER JET

(00:11) MEDIUM SHOT – RAFALE FIGHTER JET PREPARING FOR TAKEOFF

(00:15) LONG SHOT – RAFALE FIGHTER JET TAKING OFF

(00:24) LONG SHOT – RAFALE FIGHTER JET TAKING OFF



The following footage courtesy of the Polish Armed Forces filmed during exercise Brilliant Jump.

(00:29) CLOSE UP – SECURING CHAINS ON A TRAIN X2

(00:33) MEDIUM SHOT – POLISH ARMY LEOPARD TANKS ON A TRAIN

(00:35) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – NO AUDIO - POLISH ARMY LEOPARD TANKS ON A TRAIN



The following footage courtesy of the French Navy, filmed at Brest, France.

(00:45) MEDIUM SHOT – FRENCH SUBMARINE SSN AMETHYSTE DOCKED AT BREST, FRANCE

(00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS- FRENCH SUBMARINE SSN AMETHYSTE SETTING SAIL FROM PORT AT BREST, FRANCE



The following footage courtesy of the US Navy, filmed on 11-13 February 2024 on the Irish Sea as part of exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 Maritime Livex.

(01:32) LONG SHOT – FRENCH DESTROYER NORMANDIE SAILING IN THE IRISH SEA

(01:41) AERIAL SHOT – SPANISH FRIGATE AMIRANTE JUAN DE BORBON

(01:46) CLOSE UP – NATO AND SPANISH FLAGS

(01:48) FOCUS PULL – A SPANISH SAILOR LOOKS OUT TO SEA

(01:53) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH CREW LAUNCH A CABLE TO CONNECT TO THE SPANISH OILER CANTABRIA AND PERFORM REPLENISHMENT AT SEA

(02:17) WIDE SHOT – MH-60 SEAHAWK LANDING ON THE SPANISH FRIGATE ALVARO DE BAZAN



The following footage courtesy of the Spanish Armed Forces, filmed in Szczecin, Poland on 20 February 2024.

(02:37) CLOSE UP – DRIVER OF A SPANISH LEOPARD TANK

(02:40) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH LEOPARD TANK DRIVING OFF A SHIP

(02:44) WIDE SHOT - SPANISH LEOPARD TANK DRIVING OFF A SHIP

(02:49) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH SOLDIER DIRECTS A TRUCK

(03:00) A VARIETY OF SHOTS OF SPANISH LEOPARD TANKS DRIVING OFF A TRANSPORT SHIP INTO THE DOCK AT SZCZECIN HARBOUR

(03:45) DRONE SHOTS – NO AUDIO - SPANISH LEOPARD TANKS DRIVING OFF A TRANSPORT SHIP INTO THE DOCK AT SZCZECIN HARBOUR



## END ##



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

Footage courtesy of French Navy, Polish Armed Forces, US Navy and Spanish Armed Forces.