Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Letterkenny Army Depot Internship Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Trenten Shields 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    240110-O-WQ623-1084
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    A promotional video highlighting interns' experiences in the Letterkenny Army Depot Internship Program. The LEAD Internship Program is designed to provide students with real-world experience in their field of study while tying them to a cause greater than themselves - supporting U.S. and allied forces. Participants in Letterkenny Army Depot’s internship program will be given a mentor within their career field and will be immersed into the day-to-day operations of the depot's fast-paced production environment. Within the first three weeks, each intern will select a project that they will work over the duration of their summer internship. The final projects will then be presented and put on display for LEAD employees and the local community.
    (U.S. Army video by Trenten Shields)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913601
    VIRIN: 240110-O-WQ623-1084
    Filename: DOD_110139524
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Letterkenny Army Depot Internship Program, by Trenten Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruitment
    LEAD
    AMC
    Interns
    Internship
    AMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT