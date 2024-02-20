240110-O-WQ623-1084
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
A promotional video highlighting interns' experiences in the Letterkenny Army Depot Internship Program. The LEAD Internship Program is designed to provide students with real-world experience in their field of study while tying them to a cause greater than themselves - supporting U.S. and allied forces. Participants in Letterkenny Army Depot’s internship program will be given a mentor within their career field and will be immersed into the day-to-day operations of the depot's fast-paced production environment. Within the first three weeks, each intern will select a project that they will work over the duration of their summer internship. The final projects will then be presented and put on display for LEAD employees and the local community.
(U.S. Army video by Trenten Shields)
This work, Letterkenny Army Depot Internship Program, by Trenten Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
