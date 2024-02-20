Eighth Air Force - Masters of the Air

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Eighth Air Force held an advanced screening of the Apple TV docuseries "Masters of the Air" Jan. 20, 2024. In addition to the screening, we were pleasing to host retired Major John "Lucky" Luckadoo, a former B-17 pilot during World War II who spoke on some of his experiences that were depicted in the series.