    Eighth Air Force - Masters of the Air

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    The Eighth Air Force held an advanced screening of the Apple TV docuseries "Masters of the Air" Jan. 20, 2024. In addition to the screening, we were pleasing to host retired Major John "Lucky" Luckadoo, a former B-17 pilot during World War II who spoke on some of his experiences that were depicted in the series.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 10:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913598
    VIRIN: 240120-F-PG806-2100
    Filename: DOD_110139490
    Length: 01:30:19
    Location: US

    TAGS

    bombers
    Eighth Air Force
    B-17

