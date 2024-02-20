Eighth Air Force - Masters of the Air

The Eighth Air Force held an advanced screening of the Apple TV docuseries "Masters of the Air" Jan. 20, 2024. In addition to the screening, we were pleasing to host retired Major John "Lucky" Luckadoo, a former B-17 pilot during World War II who spoke on some of his experiences that were depicted in the series.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|913598
|VIRIN:
|240120-F-PG806-2100
|Filename:
|DOD_110139490
|Length:
|01:30:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
