Testimony from Renato Mandapat, the chief engineer, regarding the ship fire that occurred on July 5, 2023 aboard the Italian-flagged cargo vessel, Grande Costa D’Avorio, while docked at the Port of Newark, New Jersey. This testimony was gathered as part of a District Formal investigation being conducting by the Coast Guard and National Transporation Safety Board.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913597
|VIRIN:
|240222-G-RU729-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110139485
|Length:
|02:37:19
|Location:
|NEWARK, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Renato Mandapat testimony - Grande Costa D'Avorio, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT