Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Renato Mandapat testimony - Grande Costa D'Avorio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Testimony from Renato Mandapat, the chief engineer, regarding the ship fire that occurred on July 5, 2023 aboard the Italian-flagged cargo vessel, Grande Costa D’Avorio, while docked at the Port of Newark, New Jersey. This testimony was gathered as part of a District Formal investigation being conducting by the Coast Guard and National Transporation Safety Board.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913597
    VIRIN: 240222-G-RU729-1001
    Filename: DOD_110139485
    Length: 02:37:19
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Renato Mandapat testimony - Grande Costa D'Avorio, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT