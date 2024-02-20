Soldier reunites with dog after deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913596" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Jack Vogel, combat medic, reunites with his dog Denver, Feb. 22, 2024, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, after 10 months of separation due to an overseas deployment to the Horn of Africa. Vogel deployed with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Co. A, 2-134th Infantry (Airborne) in April 2023 to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility to serve as part of a larger task force responsible for security at multiple locations across several countries in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)