    Soldier reunites with dog after deployment

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Spc. Jack Vogel, combat medic, reunites with his dog Denver, Feb. 22, 2024, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, after 10 months of separation due to an overseas deployment to the Horn of Africa. Vogel deployed with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Co. A, 2-134th Infantry (Airborne) in April 2023 to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility to serve as part of a larger task force responsible for security at multiple locations across several countries in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913596
    VIRIN: 240222-Z-QR920-1197
    Filename: DOD_110139457
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Homecoming
    Nebraska
    U.S. Army
    dog
    National Guard
    2-134th Infantry

