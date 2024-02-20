Spc. Jack Vogel, combat medic, reunites with his dog Denver, Feb. 22, 2024, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, after 10 months of separation due to an overseas deployment to the Horn of Africa. Vogel deployed with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Co. A, 2-134th Infantry (Airborne) in April 2023 to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility to serve as part of a larger task force responsible for security at multiple locations across several countries in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 09:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913596
|VIRIN:
|240222-Z-QR920-1197
|Filename:
|DOD_110139457
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldier reunites with dog after deployment, by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT