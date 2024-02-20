Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN TV Spot: Are You ready for AFN Now?

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio

    AFN Aviano

    Video spot featuring personnel assigned to American Forces Network to advertise the AFN Now app at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2024. The AFN Now app is free to download and provides audiences with convenient mobile access to their favorite entertainment, news, and sports programming. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman First Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913592
    VIRIN: 240215-F-WT341-2208
    Filename: DOD_110139310
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    AFN
    Italy
    Aviano
    AFN Now
    AFN GO

