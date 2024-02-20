Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll for 52nd FW pre-flight

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The b-roll package highlights the pre-flight of U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Imani West)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 06:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913590
    VIRIN: 240213-F-HO957-1001
    Filename: DOD_110139298
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll for 52nd FW pre-flight, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

