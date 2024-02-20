The b-roll package highlights the pre-flight of U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 06:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913590
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-HO957-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110139298
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll for 52nd FW pre-flight, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base
