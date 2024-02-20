Shanti Prayas IV | Basic Humanitarian Assistance Applies to Everyone

The Nepali Army showcases their enhanced basic lifesaving skills during the critical enabler capability enhancement event medical class for Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 22, 2024. The class aims to enhance the capabilities and knowledge of the field medical staff to be able to provide medical services from the treatment of common illnesses to critical medical evacuations. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Victoria Schiebel)
|02.22.2024
|02.23.2024 07:36
|Video Productions
|913589
|240222-N-XP917-1002
|DOD_110139296
|00:01:01
|NP
|0
|0
