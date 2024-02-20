Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Basic Humanitarian Assistance Applies to Everyone

    NEPAL

    02.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    The Nepali Army showcases their enhanced basic lifesaving skills during the critical enabler capability enhancement event medical class for Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 22, 2024. The class aims to enhance the capabilities and knowledge of the field medical staff to be able to provide medical services from the treatment of common illnesses to critical medical evacuations. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913589
    VIRIN: 240222-N-XP917-1002
    Filename: DOD_110139296
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NP

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Basic Humanitarian Assistance Applies to Everyone, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shanti Prayas IV; USINDOPACOM; United Nations; Nepal; PKO

