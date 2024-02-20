Wyvern 1 February 9

On this editon of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing Deputy Commander and CMSgt Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing Command Chief, discuss the upcoming Annual Awards Ceremony, with Distinguished Visitor and Guest Speaker General Goldfien. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 06:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913588
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-JP321-9282
|Filename:
|DOD_110139294
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
