VICENZA, Italy - Abstract commercial created for AFN TV designed to generate curiosity and interest for the Soldiers' Theatre upcoming show "Working: A Musical", filmed on February 18, 2024 (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 04:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913582
|VIRIN:
|240218-A-LJ797-1869
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110139228
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers' Theatre presents: Working, A Musical, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT