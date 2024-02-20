Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR RES Stryker Gunnery LFX

    GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Engineering Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a gunnery range in Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 03:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913580
    VIRIN: 240208-A-RG158-8632
    Filename: DOD_110139199
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    This work, 2CR RES Stryker Gunnery LFX, by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stryker
    USArmy
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

