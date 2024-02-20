2CR RES Stryker Gunnery LFX

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Engineering Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a gunnery range in Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 03:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913580
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-RG158-8632
|Filename:
|DOD_110139199
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
