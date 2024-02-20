¿Qué hace la Guardia Costera?

Admiral Steven D. Poulin, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Coast Guard members highlight the missions of the United States Coast Guard from around the country, Nov. 11, 2022. The Coast Guard manages six major operational mission programs: maritime law enforcement, maritime response, maritime prevention, marine transportation system management, maritime security operations, and defense operations. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles with interviews by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel, Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel)
