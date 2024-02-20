Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ¿Qué hace la Guardia Costera?

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Admiral Steven D. Poulin, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Coast Guard members highlight the missions of the United States Coast Guard from around the country, Nov. 11, 2022. The Coast Guard manages six major operational mission programs: maritime law enforcement, maritime response, maritime prevention, marine transportation system management, maritime security operations, and defense operations. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles with interviews by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel, Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913547
    VIRIN: 231111-G-G2014-1001
    Filename: DOD_110138707
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ¿Qué hace la Guardia Costera?, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

