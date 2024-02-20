Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAR veterinarians supplement functions in Vilseck Veterinary Clinic

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    01.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    VILSECK, Germany - Three U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7358th Veterinary Detachment out of Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., perform animal health care procedures and surgeries, and food inspection duties and responsibilities during their Overseas Deployment Training (ODT) here, Jan. 21 to Feb. 3, 2024. The team consisted of a public health veterinarian (AOC 64B), an animal care specialist (MOS 68T) and food inspector (MOS 68R) to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 17:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913543
    VIRIN: 240129-A-JG268-2001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110138577
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: VILSECK, DE

    TAGS

    Germany
    veterinarian
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    animal care
    Vilseck Veterinary Clinic

