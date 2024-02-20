USAR veterinarians supplement functions in Vilseck Veterinary Clinic

VILSECK, Germany - Three U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7358th Veterinary Detachment out of Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., perform animal health care procedures and surgeries, and food inspection duties and responsibilities during their Overseas Deployment Training (ODT) here, Jan. 21 to Feb. 3, 2024. The team consisted of a public health veterinarian (AOC 64B), an animal care specialist (MOS 68T) and food inspector (MOS 68R) to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 17:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913543
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-JG268-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110138577
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
