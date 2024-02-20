U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson hosted an organization day for the post's mission employees on February 15, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913538
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-IK096-4637
|Filename:
|DOD_110138500
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Organization Day 2024, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT