Referred to as “Mobility’s Hometown,” Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, trains over 2,000 air mobility students annually, to include students from 16 different foreign nations. This video demonstrates our vision of continuing to execute “A Premier Installation Forging the World's Most Inspired, Proficient, and Adaptive Mobility Warriors to Deliver Airpower for America.” (U.S. Air Force video by 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office and the 2nd Audio Visual Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913534
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-YW496-9899
|Filename:
|DOD_110138430
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Altus AFB Mission Video 2024, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
