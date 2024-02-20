Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus AFB Mission Video 2024

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Referred to as “Mobility’s Hometown,” Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, trains over 2,000 air mobility students annually, to include students from 16 different foreign nations. This video demonstrates our vision of continuing to execute “A Premier Installation Forging the World's Most Inspired, Proficient, and Adaptive Mobility Warriors to Deliver Airpower for America.” (U.S. Air Force video by 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office and the 2nd Audio Visual Squadron)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913534
    VIRIN: 240222-F-YW496-9899
    Filename: DOD_110138430
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US

    This work, Altus AFB Mission Video 2024, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    Mobility's Hometown
    Airmen Mission Culture

