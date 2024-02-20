Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    MG Tom O'Connor and CSM Bradford Smith address the AMCOM workforce. Also, special guest speaker Kristen McBride, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for North Alabama, speaks to the AMCOM workforce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913529
    VIRIN: 240222-O-CT301-7918
    Filename: DOD_110138398
    Length: 00:59:58
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM Town Hall, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT