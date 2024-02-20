MG Tom O'Connor and CSM Bradford Smith address the AMCOM workforce. Also, special guest speaker Kristen McBride, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for North Alabama, speaks to the AMCOM workforce.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913529
|VIRIN:
|240222-O-CT301-7918
|Filename:
|DOD_110138398
|Length:
|00:59:58
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM Town Hall, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
