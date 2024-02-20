Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard boards

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) law enforcement boarding team conduct a boarding of a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) in Eastern Pacific Ocean international waters in November of 2023.
    The biggest of the six drug interdictions during the counternarcotics patrol occurred Nov. 20, consisting of a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) carrying more than 5,500 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913523
    VIRIN: 231120-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_110138302
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Cocaine
    Drug bust
    Waesche
    SPSS
    coastguardnewswire

