Coast Guard boards

Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) law enforcement boarding team conduct a boarding of a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) in Eastern Pacific Ocean international waters in November of 2023.
The biggest of the six drug interdictions during the counternarcotics patrol occurred Nov. 20, consisting of a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) carrying more than 5,500 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913523
|VIRIN:
|231120-G-HU058-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110138302
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
