Army Corps begins staging and preparation at FUSRAP Seaway Site

Construction equipment is staged, trailers are positioned, and electrical lines are run at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Seaway Site in Tonawanda, N.Y., Feb. 20-22, 2024. The USACE Buffalo District and its contractor are staging equipment and placing air monitoring devices at the site ahead of work to construct an engineered cap to limit exposure of radioactive materials placed at the site. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913522
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-HB296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110138300
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|TONAWANDA, NY, US
