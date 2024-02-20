Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Corps begins staging and preparation at FUSRAP Seaway Site

    TONAWANDA, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Construction equipment is staged, trailers are positioned, and electrical lines are run at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Seaway Site in Tonawanda, N.Y., Feb. 20-22, 2024. The USACE Buffalo District and its contractor are staging equipment and placing air monitoring devices at the site ahead of work to construct an engineered cap to limit exposure of radioactive materials placed at the site. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913522
    VIRIN: 240222-A-HB296-1001
    Filename: DOD_110138300
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: TONAWANDA, NY, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Environmental
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    Seaway Site

