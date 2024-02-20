Army Corps begins staging and preparation at FUSRAP Seaway Site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Construction equipment is staged, trailers are positioned, and electrical lines are run at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Seaway Site in Tonawanda, N.Y., Feb. 20-22, 2024. The USACE Buffalo District and its contractor are staging equipment and placing air monitoring devices at the site ahead of work to construct an engineered cap to limit exposure of radioactive materials placed at the site. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)