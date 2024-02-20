An Overview of AFRL's Digital Capabilities Directorate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alexis Bonnell discusses the purpose of the Digital Capabilities Directorate on October 12, 2023 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The DCD is the Air Force Research Laboratory's premier organization for digitally transforming how business is conducted throughout the technical directorates and total workforce. The DCD is accelerating the transformation through faster research, better decisions, streamlined transitions, and low-friction business and operations.