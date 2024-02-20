Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Overview of AFRL's Digital Capabilities Directorate

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Video by Ryan Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Alexis Bonnell discusses the purpose of the Digital Capabilities Directorate on October 12, 2023 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The DCD is the Air Force Research Laboratory's premier organization for digitally transforming how business is conducted throughout the technical directorates and total workforce. The DCD is accelerating the transformation through faster research, better decisions, streamlined transitions, and low-friction business and operations.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 14:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913513
    VIRIN: 231012-F-ZJ423-2782
    Filename: DOD_110138140
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    ID
    Digital
    AFRL
    AFRLatWORK

