An Overview of AFRL's Digital Capabilities Directorate

Alexis Bonnell discusses the purpose of the Digital Capabilities Directorate on October 12, 2023 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The DCD is the Air Force Research Laboratory's premier organization for digitally transforming how business is conducted throughout the technical directorates and total workforce. The DCD is accelerating the transformation through faster research, better decisions, streamlined transitions, and low-friction business and operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 14:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|US
