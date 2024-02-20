The 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office highlights the operations and personnel for the February of 2024. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone G Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 14:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913509
|VIRIN:
|240220-Z-VP778-7556
|Filename:
|DOD_110138118
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|DRESHER, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 111th Attack Wing February 2024 Spotlight, by MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT