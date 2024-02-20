Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Secretary Christine Wormuth Recognizes Army Astronaut Col. Frank Rubio

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth presents the Army Astronaut Device to Col. Frank Rubio at the Pentagon. Col. Rubio will provide remarks. The moderator is Army Media Relations Division Director Col. Roger M. Cabiness II.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 13:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913508
    Filename: DOD_110138116
    Length: 00:23:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Army Astronaut Col. Frank Rubio

