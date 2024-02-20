Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth presents the Army Astronaut Device to Col. Frank Rubio at the Pentagon. Col. Rubio will provide remarks. The moderator is Army Media Relations Division Director Col. Roger M. Cabiness II.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 13:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|913508
|Filename:
|DOD_110138116
|Length:
|00:23:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth Recognizes Army Astronaut Col. Frank Rubio, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
