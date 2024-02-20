Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Doug Lenat

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Kevin Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, Dr. Lenat, CEO of Cycorp, talks about his AI called Cyc and trustworthiness of AI systems.

    Key Moments in the video include:
    Brief history of Cyc project and origins
    Cyc demo - Can an upside down coffee cup hold hot coffee?
    Cyc represents things in predicate calculus
    Power of statistical machine learning
    Brittleness of AI systems
    Foundation of commonsense knowledge for AI systems
    Harnessing LLMs to get as close to automatic natural language understanding as possible
    First order logic is not expressive enough
    CycL as the language of Cyc
    Trustworthiness of AI
    Details of building Cyc

    Audience Questions:
    Could you talk a little bit more about how measures of trust would lead to better trustworthiness of AI?
    Are you willing to consider flipping what you just said on its head since these LLMs can create code, are you willing to let in a small experiment then generate new pieces of Cyc?
    When you asked about the knowledge acquisition for Romeo and Juliet, you said “well, it’s mostly done manually, but we want to do something more interesting” you wanted to harness the power of NLP for what I understand would be knowledge acquisition, could you elaborate on that?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913493
    VIRIN: 230324-O-BA826-5877
    Filename: DOD_110137934
    Length: 00:59:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Doug Lenat, by Kevin Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    quest
    AFRL
    Artificial Intelligence
    natural language processing
    ACT3

