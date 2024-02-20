Dr. Doug Lenat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913493" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of QuEST, Dr. Lenat, CEO of Cycorp, talks about his AI called Cyc and trustworthiness of AI systems.



Key Moments in the video include:

Brief history of Cyc project and origins

Cyc demo - Can an upside down coffee cup hold hot coffee?

Cyc represents things in predicate calculus

Power of statistical machine learning

Brittleness of AI systems

Foundation of commonsense knowledge for AI systems

Harnessing LLMs to get as close to automatic natural language understanding as possible

First order logic is not expressive enough

CycL as the language of Cyc

Trustworthiness of AI

Details of building Cyc



Audience Questions:

Could you talk a little bit more about how measures of trust would lead to better trustworthiness of AI?

Are you willing to consider flipping what you just said on its head since these LLMs can create code, are you willing to let in a small experiment then generate new pieces of Cyc?

When you asked about the knowledge acquisition for Romeo and Juliet, you said “well, it’s mostly done manually, but we want to do something more interesting” you wanted to harness the power of NLP for what I understand would be knowledge acquisition, could you elaborate on that?

