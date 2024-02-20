Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Krista Kutzner: National Engineers Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Krista Kutzner is a geotechnical engineer currently working a developmental assignment in our construction section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. She became interested in engineering ever since she was a young girl because she loves math, science and problem solving. Kutzner encourages other young girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math because of the challenges and the rewards they offer. Promotional message during National Engineers Week and Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 08:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913447
    VIRIN: 240222-A-TI382-1918
    Filename: DOD_110137359
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Krista Kutzner: National Engineers Week, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Career
    Engineering
    STEM
    Women
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT