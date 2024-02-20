Krista Kutzner: National Engineers Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Krista Kutzner is a geotechnical engineer currently working a developmental assignment in our construction section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. She became interested in engineering ever since she was a young girl because she loves math, science and problem solving. Kutzner encourages other young girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math because of the challenges and the rewards they offer. Promotional message during National Engineers Week and Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)