Krista Kutzner: National Engineers Week

Krista Kutzner is a geotechnical engineer currently working a developmental assignment in our construction section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. She became interested in engineering ever since she was a young girl because she loves math, science and problem solving. Kutzner encourages other young girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math because of the challenges and the rewards they offer. Promotional message during National Engineers Week and Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)
|02.22.2024
|02.22.2024 08:07
|Package
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
