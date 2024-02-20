Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mayss Saadoon: Introduce a Girl to Engineering

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Mayss Saadoon studied engineering in college, and she currently works as one of our project managers responsible for maintenance at all 16 of our reservoirs across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering Pittsburgh District. We caught up with her at the Carnegie Science Center and asked her why young girls should pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math during National Engineers Week on Girl Day 2024 for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day!

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 07:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913446
    VIRIN: 240222-A-TI382-2417
    Filename: DOD_110137349
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    This work, Mayss Saadoon: Introduce a Girl to Engineering, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Career
    Engineering
    Women
    Pittsburgh District
    National Engineers Week

