Mayss Saadoon: Introduce a Girl to Engineering

Mayss Saadoon studied engineering in college, and she currently works as one of our project managers responsible for maintenance at all 16 of our reservoirs across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering Pittsburgh District. We caught up with her at the Carnegie Science Center and asked her why young girls should pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math during National Engineers Week on Girl Day 2024 for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day!



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)