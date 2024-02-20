Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Airmen and Guardians in the Fight, Cyber and IT Warrant Officers

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week's look Around the Air Force highlights the Department's senior enlisted advisors plans to empower and equip Airmen and Guardians to prepare for Great Power Competition, and the Air Force reintroducing the rank of warrant officer for information technology and cyber career fields.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 07:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913445
    VIRIN: 240222-F-UE508-3124
    Filename: DOD_110137347
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Airmen and Guardians in the Fight, Cyber and IT Warrant Officers, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV 

