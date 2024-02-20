This week's look Around the Air Force highlights the Department's senior enlisted advisors plans to empower and equip Airmen and Guardians to prepare for Great Power Competition, and the Air Force reintroducing the rank of warrant officer for information technology and cyber career fields.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 07:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913445
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-UE508-3124
|Filename:
|DOD_110137347
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: Airmen and Guardians in the Fight, Cyber and IT Warrant Officers, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT