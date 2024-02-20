Republic of Fiji Military Forces Maj. Anaseini Vuiniwaqa, a Gender Protection Planner (GPP) course instructor at Shanti Prayas IV, speaks about GPP at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center in Nepal on Feb. 21, 2024. The GPP course enables students from participating countries to learn proper United Nations Procedures in Gender Protection and integrate them into real-world scenarios. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 07:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913443
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-PA224-5382
|Filename:
|DOD_110137311
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Empowering Gender Equality, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS
