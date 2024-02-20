Shanti Prayas IV | Empowering Gender Equality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913443" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Maj. Anaseini Vuiniwaqa, a Gender Protection Planner (GPP) course instructor at Shanti Prayas IV, speaks about GPP at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center in Nepal on Feb. 21, 2024. The GPP course enables students from participating countries to learn proper United Nations Procedures in Gender Protection and integrate them into real-world scenarios. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)