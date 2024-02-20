Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Special Troops Battalion Conducts Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion conducted an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) where Soldiers validated maintenance posture and the ability to move and communicate with tactical convoys on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Feb. 21, 2024. An EDRE can be the most valuable evaluation process for commanders at all levels to determine their strengths and weaknesses in a deployment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913431
    VIRIN: 240222-A-SS112-1002
    Filename: DOD_110137251
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion Conducts Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

