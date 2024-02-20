21st Special Troops Battalion Conducts Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion conducted an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) where Soldiers validated maintenance posture and the ability to move and communicate with tactical convoys on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Feb. 21, 2024. An EDRE can be the most valuable evaluation process for commanders at all levels to determine their strengths and weaknesses in a deployment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)