U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion conducted an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) where Soldiers validated maintenance posture and the ability to move and communicate with tactical convoys on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Feb. 21, 2024. An EDRE can be the most valuable evaluation process for commanders at all levels to determine their strengths and weaknesses in a deployment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 08:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913430
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-SS112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110137250
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion Conducts Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
