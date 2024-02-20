Shanti Prayas IV | Student to Instructor with Maj. Nilufar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bangladesh Army Major Sultana Nilufar, a Gender Protection Planner Course Instructor, speaks on her experiences and how taking the United Nations, Gender Protection Planner course herself, has shaped the way she applies her life lessons and shares them with her future classes. The GPP course enables students from participating countries to learn proper United Nations Procedures in Gender Protection and integrate them into real-world scenarios. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)