    Shanti Prayas IV | Student to Instructor with Maj. Nilufar

    NEPAL

    02.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Bangladesh Army Major Sultana Nilufar, a Gender Protection Planner Course Instructor, speaks on her experiences and how taking the United Nations, Gender Protection Planner course herself, has shaped the way she applies her life lessons and shares them with her future classes. The GPP course enables students from participating countries to learn proper United Nations Procedures in Gender Protection and integrate them into real-world scenarios. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 04:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913426
    VIRIN: 240221-N-XP917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110137237
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: NP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Student to Instructor with Maj. Nilufar, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    USINDOPACOM
    Shanti Prayas IV

