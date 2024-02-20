video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913424" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from DoDEA schools across the Pacific region participate in the 2024 DoDEA Culinary Arts Competition. The competition allows students to demonstrate the lessons they have learned from their instructors over months of practice.