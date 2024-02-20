Students from DoDEA schools across the Pacific region participate in the 2024 DoDEA Culinary Arts Competition. The competition allows students to demonstrate the lessons they have learned from their instructors over months of practice.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 01:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913424
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-KW390-7861
|Filename:
|DOD_110137144
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 DoDEA Culinary Arts Competition, by SrA Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
LEAVE A COMMENT