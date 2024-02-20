Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoDEA Culinary Arts Competition

    JAPAN

    02.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Students from DoDEA schools across the Pacific region participate in the 2024 DoDEA Culinary Arts Competition. The competition allows students to demonstrate the lessons they have learned from their instructors over months of practice.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 01:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913424
    VIRIN: 240221-F-KW390-7861
    Filename: DOD_110137144
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Korea
    Pacific
    DoDEA
    Culinary Arts
    USAF

