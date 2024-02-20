video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913416" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command (left) and Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) watch members of the Hawaii Dept. of Health conduct water testing during a visit to the Waiawa Shaft, Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2024. Gray, who oversees all Navy installations around the globe, is in Hawaii to help address public drinking water concerns. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)