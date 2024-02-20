Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command (left) and Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) watch members of the Hawaii Dept. of Health conduct water testing during a visit to the Waiawa Shaft, Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2024. Gray, who oversees all Navy installations around the globe, is in Hawaii to help address public drinking water concerns. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 23:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913416
    VIRIN: 240207-N-IS471-1100
    Filename: DOD_110137027
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force

