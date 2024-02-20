5th ANGLICO | MCCMP B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program range part of 2nd Brigade Platoon’s field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. The CMP allows Marines to maintain weapon proficiency by engaging targets in a competitive environment with primary and secondary weapon systems. 5th ANGLICO Marines refined their marksmanship fundamentals through advanced marksmanship training which enhanced their lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)