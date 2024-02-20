Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO | MCCMP B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program range part of 2nd Brigade Platoon’s field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. The CMP allows Marines to maintain weapon proficiency by engaging targets in a competitive environment with primary and secondary weapon systems. 5th ANGLICO Marines refined their marksmanship fundamentals through advanced marksmanship training which enhanced their lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    ANGLICO
    III MEF
    CMP
    LETHALITY
    III MIG

