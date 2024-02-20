5th ANGLICO | MCCMP B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program range part of 2nd Brigade Platoon’s field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. The CMP allows Marines to maintain weapon proficiency by engaging targets in a competitive environment with primary and secondary weapon systems. 5th ANGLICO Marines refined their marksmanship fundamentals through advanced marksmanship training which enhanced their lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|02.16.2024
|02.21.2024 20:14
|B-Roll
|913414
|240216-M-TU861-1001
|DOD_110136922
|00:02:23
|OKINAWA, JP
|3
|3
