1/11 soldiers Conduct Air Assualt into JPMRC 24-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913398" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, supported by B Co, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct air assault operations in Buffalo Drop Zone, near Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 15, 2024. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 24-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)