1/11 soldiers Conduct Air Assualt into JPMRC 24-02

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, supported by B Co, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct air assault operations in Buffalo Drop Zone, near Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 15, 2024. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 24-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913398
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-GH743-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110136630
|Length:
|00:14:46
|Location:
|DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
