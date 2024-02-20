Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/11 soldiers Conduct Air Assualt into JPMRC 24-02

    DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Pfc. Mike Godinez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, supported by B Co, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct air assault operations in Buffalo Drop Zone, near Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 15, 2024. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 24-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US

    Alaska
    Arctic
    CH-47 Chinook
    11th Airborne Division
    Aurora Borealis
    JPMRC

