Richard McConnell & Trent Lythgoe
The US Army Command and general Staff College (CGSC) Writing Improvement study produced positive results showing that the Pre-CGSOC Writing Program (PCWP) was working. The findings revealed that a combination of the Nelson Denny with the Writing Exam is a more statistically powerful predictor of at-risk students with writing challenges. The current Diagnostic Essay is not a strong predictor of at-risk students and is more useful as a feedback tool for Staff Group Advisors. Data also shows that the Learning Resource Center (LRC) is helpful for students, but more data is needed to assess the level to which LRC attendance is helpful. The study findings will influence recommended
curriculum changes throughout Army University. Dr. McConnell and Dr. Lythgoe presented the research findings at the Association for Business Simulations and Experiential Learning (ABSEL) annual conference 23 March 2023 and
the research report was published in the conference proceedings. The research report will be made available to MSOTL participants. Dr. McConnell and Dr. Lythgoe hope to share this research with other institutions to help them
improve their writing instruction.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 16:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913391
|VIRIN:
|231207-O-EU477-8331
|PIN:
|202326
|Filename:
|DOD_110136553
|Length:
|00:16:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why Kids Can’t Write: The CGSOC Writing Study and Outcomes-Based Education Approach, by Mike Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Education and Training
Professional Military Education Instructor
LEAVE A COMMENT