Why Kids Can’t Write: The CGSOC Writing Study and Outcomes-Based Education Approach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913391" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Richard McConnell & Trent Lythgoe



The US Army Command and general Staff College (CGSC) Writing Improvement study produced positive results showing that the Pre-CGSOC Writing Program (PCWP) was working. The findings revealed that a combination of the Nelson Denny with the Writing Exam is a more statistically powerful predictor of at-risk students with writing challenges. The current Diagnostic Essay is not a strong predictor of at-risk students and is more useful as a feedback tool for Staff Group Advisors. Data also shows that the Learning Resource Center (LRC) is helpful for students, but more data is needed to assess the level to which LRC attendance is helpful. The study findings will influence recommended

curriculum changes throughout Army University. Dr. McConnell and Dr. Lythgoe presented the research findings at the Association for Business Simulations and Experiential Learning (ABSEL) annual conference 23 March 2023 and

the research report was published in the conference proceedings. The research report will be made available to MSOTL participants. Dr. McConnell and Dr. Lythgoe hope to share this research with other institutions to help them

improve their writing instruction.