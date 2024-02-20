Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Kids Can’t Write: The CGSOC Writing Study and Outcomes-Based Education Approach

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Mike Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Richard McConnell & Trent Lythgoe

    The US Army Command and general Staff College (CGSC) Writing Improvement study produced positive results showing that the Pre-CGSOC Writing Program (PCWP) was working. The findings revealed that a combination of the Nelson Denny with the Writing Exam is a more statistically powerful predictor of at-risk students with writing challenges. The current Diagnostic Essay is not a strong predictor of at-risk students and is more useful as a feedback tool for Staff Group Advisors. Data also shows that the Learning Resource Center (LRC) is helpful for students, but more data is needed to assess the level to which LRC attendance is helpful. The study findings will influence recommended
    curriculum changes throughout Army University. Dr. McConnell and Dr. Lythgoe presented the research findings at the Association for Business Simulations and Experiential Learning (ABSEL) annual conference 23 March 2023 and
    the research report was published in the conference proceedings. The research report will be made available to MSOTL participants. Dr. McConnell and Dr. Lythgoe hope to share this research with other institutions to help them
    improve their writing instruction.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024
    US

