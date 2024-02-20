Supercharging Brainpower: Enhancing Transferrable Cognitive Skills Through Parallel Curricula

Murray Simons
This research project explores the potential to enhance PME participant’s divergent thinking skills through polychronically targeted epistemic devices. The goal being to develop enhanced transferrable cognitive skills to assist decision makers in the workplace. This work-in-progress study advocates multiple diverse epistemic devices can be used throughout a course program as vehicles to learn extant content-centric curricula material—and with barely noticeable time penalties. While often such declarative knowledge is time perishable, the enduring value of PME is developing military personnel in ways that prepare them to cope with future, unforeseen, challenges. Current learning techniques often remain largely ad hoc and unstructured. While an overly prescriptive framework would also be counter-productive, the need for faculty awareness-raising and a stronger sense of the affordance variety offers are both essential. Having entangled metacognitive curricula would allow PME courses to deliberately develop their graduates for the volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous, and novel environments that the future holds. VUCAN is not the problem; being unable to cope with VUCAN is.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 16:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913389
|VIRIN:
|231207-O-EU477-6374
|PIN:
|202324
|Filename:
|DOD_110136549
|Length:
|00:19:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Education and Training
Professional Military Education Instructor
