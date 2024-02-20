Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supercharging Brainpower: Enhancing Transferrable Cognitive Skills Through Parallel Curricula

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Mike Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Murray Simons
    This research project explores the potential to enhance PME participant’s divergent thinking skills through polychronically targeted epistemic devices. The goal being to develop enhanced transferrable cognitive skills to assist decision makers in the workplace. This work-in-progress study advocates multiple diverse epistemic devices can be used throughout a course program as vehicles to learn extant content-centric curricula material—and with barely noticeable time penalties. While often such declarative knowledge is time perishable, the enduring value of PME is developing military personnel in ways that prepare them to cope with future, unforeseen, challenges. Current learning techniques often remain largely ad hoc and unstructured. While an overly prescriptive framework would also be counter-productive, the need for faculty awareness-raising and a stronger sense of the affordance variety offers are both essential. Having entangled metacognitive curricula would allow PME courses to deliberately develop their graduates for the volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous, and novel environments that the future holds. VUCAN is not the problem; being unable to cope with VUCAN is.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913389
    VIRIN: 231207-O-EU477-6374
    PIN: 202324
    Filename: DOD_110136549
    Length: 00:19:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supercharging Brainpower: Enhancing Transferrable Cognitive Skills Through Parallel Curricula, by Mike Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Education and Training

    Professional Military Education Instructor

    TAGS

    Teaching
    Learning
    Education
    PME
    MSOTL Forum
    Learning Theories

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT