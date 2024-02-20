From Innovation to Necessity: A Case Study of the RMC MBA Evolution from a Traditional Residential Program Through Hybrid Delivery to Fully Online

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Margaret BK (Maggie) Shepherd



This is a work in progress and is using the Ontario Institutional Quality Assurance Process as a stepping-off point. We are approaching almost 25 years of running our Master of Business Administration program at the Royal Military College of Canada. In 2013, we made the leap and brought our MBA from a hybrid mode to a fully online program in order to respond to a growing demand for more flexible part-time options for the defense and public service communities. As a DL program, we already adhere to provincial-level quality assurance but will be seeking external validation through professional accreditation. This case study in progress is to encapsulate our lessons learned as we approach accreditation and to address current and upcoming challenges and opportunities for greater stability. In consideration of the implications for military education - the case study will address how our varied PME programs integrate into the graduate-level management degree learning expectations through a variety of means, including our new proposed laddering opportunities.