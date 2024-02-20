Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Innovation to Necessity: A Case Study of the RMC MBA Evolution from a Traditional Residential Program Through Hybrid Delivery to Fully Online

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Mike Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Margaret BK (Maggie) Shepherd

    This is a work in progress and is using the Ontario Institutional Quality Assurance Process as a stepping-off point. We are approaching almost 25 years of running our Master of Business Administration program at the Royal Military College of Canada. In 2013, we made the leap and brought our MBA from a hybrid mode to a fully online program in order to respond to a growing demand for more flexible part-time options for the defense and public service communities. As a DL program, we already adhere to provincial-level quality assurance but will be seeking external validation through professional accreditation. This case study in progress is to encapsulate our lessons learned as we approach accreditation and to address current and upcoming challenges and opportunities for greater stability. In consideration of the implications for military education - the case study will address how our varied PME programs integrate into the graduate-level management degree learning expectations through a variety of means, including our new proposed laddering opportunities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913384
    VIRIN: 231207-O-EU477-1760
    PIN: 202318
    Filename: DOD_110136543
    Length: 00:17:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Innovation to Necessity: A Case Study of the RMC MBA Evolution from a Traditional Residential Program Through Hybrid Delivery to Fully Online, by Mike Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Education

    Training

    Professional Military Education Instructor

    TAGS

    Education
    PME
    Innovation
    distributed learning
    MSOTL

